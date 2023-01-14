Tobias Lutke Acquires 9,668 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke bought 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

