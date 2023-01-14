Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

TOL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $67.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.