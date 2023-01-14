Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

