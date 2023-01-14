Trevian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,894.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

