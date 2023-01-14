Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,603 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

