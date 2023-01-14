Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,453 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $23,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $16,672,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.