Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,746 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 536.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 150,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.