Truist Financial Corp Acquires 849 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,844,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

