Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 88,670 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.67% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,710,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,618,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

