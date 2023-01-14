Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

