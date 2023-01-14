Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $497.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.01 and a 200 day moving average of $484.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.