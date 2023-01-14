Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $386.21 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $535.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.87 and a 200 day moving average of $362.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

