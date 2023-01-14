Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $236.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

