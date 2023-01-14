Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

