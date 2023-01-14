Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.