Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

