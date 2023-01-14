Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.11.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

