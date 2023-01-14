Truist Financial Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.