Truist Financial Corp Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $345.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day moving average is $357.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $546.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

