Truist Financial Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $124.89 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.