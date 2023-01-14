Truist Financial Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FDVV stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

