Truist Financial Corp Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

