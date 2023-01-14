Truist Financial Corp Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

MTN stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $308.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

