Truist Financial Corp Has $3.80 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Church & Dwight by 480.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after buying an additional 259,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

