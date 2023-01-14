Truist Financial Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,086 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.27% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

