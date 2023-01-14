Truist Financial Corp Has $3.85 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

