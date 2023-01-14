Truist Financial Corp Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,745.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,522 shares of company stock worth $57,269,913. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

