Truist Financial Corp Has $3.94 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $52.00 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

