Truist Financial Corp Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,393,000 after acquiring an additional 416,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

