Truist Financial Corp Has $4 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,950. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolent Health Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:EVH opened at $31.66 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

