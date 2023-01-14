Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDACORP by 3,101.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.45 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.