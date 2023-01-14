Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.