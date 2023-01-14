Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 58.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.78.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

