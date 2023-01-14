Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ashland worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

