Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,500 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Azenta worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,290,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of AZTA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $93.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. The business had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

