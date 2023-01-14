Truist Financial Corp Purchases 516 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $670.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

