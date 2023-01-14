Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

