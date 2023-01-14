Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $398.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.49. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

