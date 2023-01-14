Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.76% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETD opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

