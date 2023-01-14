Truist Financial Corp Sells 105,844 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,844 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNLA opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.56.

