Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,411 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.