Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,664 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Matador Resources Profile



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

