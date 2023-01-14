Truist Financial Corp Sells 21,444 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

