Truist Financial Corp Sells 34,227 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,227 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

