Truist Financial Corp Sells 406 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

