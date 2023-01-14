Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,690 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.