Truist Financial Corp Sells 51,028 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,028 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

