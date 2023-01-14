Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,563 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,645,000 after buying an additional 153,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

PKG stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

