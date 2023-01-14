Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.03.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.