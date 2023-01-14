Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.